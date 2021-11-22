The Schoolhouse Museum at White Cloud welcomed the sixth grade class from Doniphan West Elementary on Tuesday, Oct. 26 for a morning of education, games and a picnic.
The museum usually invites the fifth grade class from Doniphan West, but due to the pandemic in the fall of 2020, the visit was unable to be scheduled. The museum hoes to be able to have this year's fifth grade visit in April or May.
The bus was met at the White Cloud Christian Church for a tour of the basement, which was the gym for the high school.
The group was taken on a walking tour of the main street in White Cloud.
At the schoolhouse, the children rotated to four different stations. They learned about White Cloud in the early days, things used in the home in early days and Pete the Pig. The fourth station was the shed. Richard Maris demonstrated corn shelling, an old grinder and a workable pitcher pump. The children had "hands on" at this station.
Next to the shed was a campfire with chili heating up on a tripod for chili dogs.
An old hit and miss engine that was used in early days was on display on Fifth Street by owner Clifford Baker.
Games were played until lunch was served. The children played "Drop the Hankie" and bucket toss.
Volunteers for the day were Jan Tracy, Lois Elrod, Sharon Collins, Clifford Baker, Diane Eibes, Richard and Linda Maris.
White Cloud American Legion Auxiliary and White Cloud Community Christian Church provided lunch for the group.
If student groups are to visit in the spring, the museum will be looking for volunteers for the day.
