The Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging is sponsoring a Share the Love event “Stuff the Trunk of a Subaru” to help support the Brown County Humane Society.
The event is set for 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at the NEKAAA office, 1803 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Donations needed include pet food — dry or canned, dog and cat treats, puppy and/or kitten formula milk replacer, Greenies pill pockets, puppy training or dog pads, poop bags, cat litter, dog or cat toys, dog or cat shampoo, dog collars — any size, bleach, any type of laundry detergent, Fabuloso all purpose cleaner, dishwashing liquid soap, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, disposable gloves, trash bags, high pressure adjustable hose, nozzle, Post-it sticky note pads.
