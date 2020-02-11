The Weasts purchased this 135 acre farm in 2000 and began their wildlife habitat improvements immediately. The farm consists of approximately 60 acres of crop land with the balance in CRP acres, food plots and timber land. They have worked closely with district foresters from the Kansas Forestry Service, and Wildlife biologists from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to develop wildlife habitat and a 2.6 acre Timber Stand Improvement project where they planted burr oak and walnut trees. The overall hope is that these efforts bring a return to Quail populations in our area. It is difficult to convince anyone to give up an acre of land, in many cases, a one-time investment will yield a profit. Land next to a hedge row or a creek bank is not really that productive. A buffer strip, quail edge, or other conservation practices will yield a greater profit than attempting to produce an average yearly profit on low yielding land. Land that is properly terraced, fields with stubble remaining, weed patches, and buffer strips will yield cleaner water and better habitat for all wildlife, as well as retain moisture, which increases the bottom line.
Sue and Larry Weast: 2019 Banker’s Award for Wildlife Management
Joey May
