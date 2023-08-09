The Hiawatha Aquatic Park closed for the year on Sunday, bringing to an end another successful summer season for the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Department and Director Stacy Jasper.
"It's been quite an eventful summer," said Jasper. "We started the season with softball and baseball at Bruning Park in May, and wrapped those up in early July. Through June, we hosted a PeeWee T-Ball Camp, this year inviting parents to be a part of the program. We also enjoyed an entertaining T-Ball League on Wednesday evenings through the month. Once the ball fields wrapped up, most of my time was spent at the HAP"
The pool was under new management this season, with previous lifeguards Sarah Madsen and Clara Lindstrom taking over leadership. Jasper said that the duo handled their responsibilities well, which led to a great summer. "Over half of our staff was new this summer so we put a lot of time into training and reorganizing. Aside from a few rainouts, we had a pretty good summer." Having Madsen and Lindstrom on hand to lead the day-to-day at the pool even allowed Jasper to add programs to the summer schedule.
New to the HAP this year, Parks and Rec hosted a Lifeguard Camp for 4th through 12th graders, and a Sharks and Mermaids Camp for preschool to 3rd graders.
"We had over a dozen middle and high school kids participate in our Lifeguard Camp. This was a great educational and recruiting opportunity for future lifeguards. My staff arranged stations where the participants got to be hands-on with life-saving situations, learning about rescues, CPR and the requirements of becoming a lifeguard. It was a very successful event for us and I was very proud of how my crew led each scenario."
Jasper described the Sharks and Mermaids Camp as an absolute blast for kids and staff alike. "I think they had just as much fun playing in the water as our littles." With nearly 40 boys and girls attending for a morning of crafts and water games, the event was a highlight of the summer season.
Jasper said that the Parks and Rec Department is gearing up for another busy fall season, starting with Flag Football Camps in August and Leagues in September, and asks everyone to keep an eye out for all of the fall activities that are coming soon.
