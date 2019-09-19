Is it just me, or does the sun seem HUGE at sunset?
Well, after a little research — and some help from WIBW’s meteorology team — I realized it was due to the upcoming autumn equinox.
Set to happen at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, the fall equinox is a moment that occurs only twice a year and is when the axis of the earth is not tilted toward or away from the sun.
Because of this, the sun rises due east and sets due west and we have approximately the same number of hours of daylight as we do night hours on that day. So, as the meteorologist warned on the evening weather this week — the sun appears huge and is exactly due west — which could definitely blind a person driving that direction at that time.
The other equinox is in the spring — on March 20. Basically, in a nutshell, the plane of the earth’s equator passes through the center of the sun. It is the moment at which the center of the visible sun is directly above the equator.
I am not a scientist — or an astronomer — but all I know is that the sunset is awesome this week, so take a moment to stop and enjoy it around 7:30 p.m. Or take in the sunrise, which has been occurring around 7:30 a.m.
With this fall equinox, comes cooler evenings then days and slowly the turning of the leaves of our beautiful maple trees in Hiawatha. It truly is a glorious time in the City of Beautiful Maples — Happy Fall Y’all!
(0) comments
