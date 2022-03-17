Spring forward, fall back – it seems rather confusing but for the majority of us, it’s a twice a year task.
And it’s a task that most people dread – however current legislature could keep our clocks on the same time starting next year.
In the spring, we move our clocks forward by 1 hour and lose an hour of sleep as we adjust to Daylight Savings Time. An hour doesn’t sound like much, but for many it takes several days to get their bodies used to the change -however the coffee companies could be seeing the benefits.
In the fall, we “fall back” to standard time. That means adding an extra hour of sleep – but it also means that the shadows of the night start creeping in around 5 o’clock as many are leaving their day jobs and heading home.
Although the mainstream idea for Daylight Savings Time is said to date back to Benjamin Franklin, who suggested it jokingly in a letter about saving daylight hours, it was first widely implemented during World War I by Germany. However, Ontario Canada had implemented it nearly a decade earlier as a means to conserve energy and utilize the daylight hours.
The United States followed in 1918 and a few years later it was abolished, but came back again during World War II. Following the war, Americans once again split on whether to support DST and cities and states were allowed to go their own way – which created chaos in the country for a time. According to Smithsonian Magazine, 71 of the largest cities in the U.S. practiced DST, while 59 did not – “a trend that led the United States Naval Observatory to call America ‘the world’s worst timekeeper.’”
Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, which provided nationwide standardization – splitting the year into 6 months of standard time and 6 months of Daylight Savings Time.
In the 1970s, President Nixon signed into law what was to be a 2year experiment of Daylight Savings Time in order to utilize the sunlight and help conquer a national natural gas crisis. At first it was popular, but after several months and the changes of the season brought naturally shorter days, Americans were reluctant to send their children off to school when it was dark out in the dead of winter. So, with much of America in a uproar about the never-ending DST, President Ford reversed the decision with a law that ended the experiment after 16 months.
This week sees Daylight Savings Time in the news yet again as the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill Tuesday that would make DST permanent across the United States, starting in 2023.
According to the Associated Press, the bipartisan bill is called the Sunshine Protection Act, and still needs approval of the U.S. House and President Joe Biden before it becomes law.
U.S. Senators made the case for how a permanent DST would have positive effects on public health, economy and energy consumption.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Americans want more sunshine and less depression — people in this country, all the way from Seattle to Miami, want the Sunshine Protection Act,” said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, according to the AP report..
Currently Arizona and Hawaii do not observe DST, along with the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
