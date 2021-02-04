The Kansas Department of Transportation has a message for everyone this Super Bowl Sunday: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. Many football fans across the state will enjoy watching the Kansas City Chiefs participate in Super Bowl LV this Sunday, Feb. 7. But the celebration should not involve driving impaired.
“This weekend’s Super Bowl gives us a chance to enjoy a great football game and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “If you are going to drink, be smart and designate a driver before you begin celebrating. Don’t end the day with a ticket, a crash or worse.”
The Kansas initiative is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual campaign. Impaired driving includes anything that impairs your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. Impaired driving not only puts your life and the lives of others in danger, but the monetary costs of driving under the influence can have a devastating financial impact.
Law enforcement agencies across the state will be combining resources beginning Friday, Feb. 5, through Sunday, Feb.7, to detect, arrest and remove impaired drivers.
“Law enforcement is committed to reducing crashes and traffic fatalities,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones. “The Kansas Highway Patrol is proud to partner with other law enforcement agencies across the state in our on-going battle against impaired driving.”
The enforcement campaign is funded by a federal grant administered by KDOT. This enforcement campaign reminds motorists to never drive impaired.
