While Hiawatha schools are still reeling from dealing with excessive sickness, another issue came to light this week that administrators are dealing with.
Rumors of racial bullying have been circulating through social media involving one or more students and directed at another student. Social media posts include photos of a Hiawatha student that have been altered in a racially derogatory way.
On Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Lonnie Moser issued the following statement:
“Yesterday, we became aware of an issue involving allegations of racial bullying from one or more students directed at another student. Please know this matter is being taken very seriously and is currently under investigation.
Although some initial actions were taken by our high school administration, the investigation is on-going. When our investigation is complete, we will act according to our policy.
USD 415 has an existing policy against racial harassment.”
Moser also posted the school policy on the district’s Facebook page, Hiawatha Schools USD 415 in a “Patron Letter.” It is the school’s policy not to comment on student disciplinary actions, as school personnel is confidential.
