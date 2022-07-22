As students enter the Hiawatha High School they will be met with larger than life Red Hawk mascots on the entrances around the building.
“We wanted something colorful, these are nice and really pop,” said Superintendent Lonnie Moser.
The new window covers also provide a moderate security as anyone inside the building can see out, but those looking in can’t really see through them. The new Red Hawk window coverings are on all the entrances around the building at the high school. He said they may eventually look at adding them to other buildings in the district.
The poppin’ new doors aren’t the only thing that saw a makeover during the summer months while students languished at the pool, earned money working, went to the county fair, and played baseball and softball. Superintendent Moser said most of the summer improvements are just normal annual maintenance and upkeep that may not be noticed at first glance, but are important in keeping the school facilities running efficiently.
“There is always the maintenance, painting and upkeep we do every summer to give our schools a facelift,” he said.
Superintendent Moser said the HVAC control system was replaced over the summer in all three district buildings and hoped that should lessen some issues.
He said the Booster Club purchased new scoreboards and score table for the high school gymnasium, so was excited at how that would enhance basketball games. New volleyball nets were also purchased for the middle school.
New picnic tables — donated by the Class of 1970 — will be added to the HHS football stadium by the concession stand.
The elementary school parking lot was intended to be a primary focus for the summer, but due to a situation out of the district’s control, that project may seep into a few school days. The school had contracted the county crews to chip and seal the parking lot — after excess gravel has been swept off by special machinery — but due to equipment breakdowns on the county level, that project has been pushed back a few weeks.
Superintendent Moser said he anticipated the gravel work could be completed before school was in session and the actual chip and seal would cause traffic and parking interruption for only a couple of days.
With the new school year comes new staff and Superintendent Moser said he was pleased to announce several new staff additions including HES principal Danielle Dierenfeldt. Staff will be back in the buildings the week before the first day of school — which is Aug. 17 for kindergarten, fifth and ninth as an orientation day and Aug. 18 for all students — with several professional development days planned.
He said these included some additional safety training for staff. In addition, the district just this month purchased a safety all-call system through Rainbow for all district buildings.
“If there is a situation on the building, anyone can pick up a phone and do an all-call,” he said.
Superintendent Moser said the district reviewed its security protocols back in February following a shooting incident at an Olathe school. He said they brought in a safety expert to audit the district and they made recommended adjustments. With the horrific tragedy at Uvalde, Texas occurring in late May, that brought the district leaders focus on re-implementing ALICE intruder training for staff again.
This year will bring some handbook changes and a few curriculum adjustments and Superintendent Moser said it marks the fifth and final year of the school’s accreditation.
Superintendent Moser said he is excited for the new school year and is always ready as summer starts to wind down. He talked about the “COVID” years and said last year was a nice transition into the upcoming year as restrictions were increasingly lessened and the focus was on regaining instructional time and social/emotional intervention.
Superintendent Moser said the district is also focusing on long-term facility planning and prioritizing with several decisions looming in the years ahead due to aging facilities.
“This year, we should are back on track with school as we know it,” he said.
