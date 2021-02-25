A historic Northeast Kansas resort is reopening this spring under new ownership.
Kent and Molly Grimm of rural Morrill, along with their sons Micah and Collin, announced late last week they had purchased Sycamore Springs and have plans to restore it with a projected reopening date of May 1. Not only will Sycamore Springs reopen the famous skating rink, offer camping, mini golf, walking trails and other activities that local residents had become used to, but the resort will also offer hunter lodging and the Grimms plan to raise whitetail deer on the property.
Sycamore Springs was a place of local legend – established in 1886 on the Pony Creek in the northwestern corner of Brown County – a health spa that drew the rich and famous from all over the country in the late 1800s and early 1900s with the promise of healing waters.
Even before then it was a place where Native Americans and settlers stopped to find water and take respite. John Brown and James Lane — early Kansas Free Staters — spent time in the area, bringing escaped slaves through for spring water and rest. John Cook met with passengers at the once-nearby railway depot and ushered them here to the Sycamore Mineral Spring Health Home when it was still open.
Fast forward to the 1930s and beyond, when Sycamore Springs became a place for reunions, picnics, camping, swimming, skating, weddings and much more. Families played horseshoes, putt-putt and took part in other activities including swimming, roller-skating, camping and roasting marshmallows by the fire.
This historic resort has seen the turn of two centuries, with many different owners and too many visitors to count. The most recent owners before the Grimm family was Dale and Betty Aue — who purchased the property nearly 20 years ago after it had been closed and in bankruptcy court for the 6 years prior.
In February 2018 and after 18 years of running Sycamore Springs, Betty and Dale – in their late 80s at the time — announced Sycamore Springs would not be opening that season and Sycamore Springs was going up for sale once again, as in the words of Betty “It’s time to hang up our hats.”
Kent Grimm said he and his family have hit the ground running – working on remodeling projects and plans for reopening after the resort had been virtually abandoned for more than three years as the last open season was the summer of 2017.
“We are planning a May 1 opening and have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said.
The first to open will be the skate rink, Grimm said, noting they pulled out the lowered ceiling to open it up to the original rafters. They will remodel the former little restaurant area for a small event room with a kitchen.
The plan is to offer skating to park guests only, or to local residents through an annual pass.
Sycamore Springs offers 120 RV and tent camping sites – and those will be for rent by the night, week or season, Grimm said.
Grimm said they do not plan to have weddings at the chapel, but the church will be open for visitors to wander in and see the interior along with antique organ. In addition, the nearby barn will be renovated into a larger event center with a full kitchen, he said. The former general store on the property will be turned into private living quarters.
By 1880, the mineral water and beautiful landscape were becoming well-known and a large 60-room wood-framed hotel was built. By 1886, Sycamore Springs had become widely known as an outstanding health resort of the Midwest. A five-story stone hotel was also built to accommodate the visitors that came from near and far, which contained all of the latest conveniences and modern hospital facilities. Both buildings were destroyed by a fire in 1916. The present hotel was rebuilt in the early 1920s.
Grimm said the hotel will be turned into a 10-bedroom rental thru Airbnb that could potentially sleep 25. The adjacent house may also be remodeled to serve as lodging and possibly a hunter’s lodge in the winter months. Another house on the property was a small four-room housekeeper residence and Grimm said that will also be available to rent.
Sycamore Springs also has a swimming pool — built in 1926 and open until the late 1980s — but it has remained closed for nearly 30 years as the cost to repair it has been too great. Grimm said the pool would take hundreds of thousands of dollars to restore to its former glory and as all neighboring communities offer pools, they didn’t think it would be worth the cost.
Instead, he said, they may divert spring water into the pool, fill with rainbow trout or other fish and offer fishing to the guests as a fun activity.
Grimm said the miniature golf will also be reopened and just northwest of the golf and shelter houses will be pens for whitetail deer, which the family is raising.
Farmers for all their lives in rural northwestern Brown County, Grimm said they also raised cattle. In recent years, they drifted away from cattle and toward raising whitetail deer and that is one of the reasons they purchased Sycamore – as a place to have the deer and offer local hunting services.
Besides the hotel and hospital facilities, Sycamore Springs once had a post office, general store, barber shop and pop bottling plant on the grounds. Many of those facilities are long gone, but the memories remain and the Grimm family hopes that families near and far will come to make more memories.
Grimm said he wants guests to have the full experience.
“We just want to have a place where people come and get away from the world, get back to nature and make some memories,” he said.
Sycamore Springs is located at 3126 Bittersweet Rd., Sabetha. For more information, call (785) 285-8800 or email sycamorewhitetails@gmail.com. They will be launching a new website in the near future called www.sycamorespringswhitetails.com.
(Historic information for the article was obtained through the Sycamore Springs Facebook site, along with www.travelks.com and from Dale and Betty Aue.)
