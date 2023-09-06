Harvest is kicking into full gear and local authorities are cautioning drivers to not only watch for farm vehicles but to take extra caution at intersections where tall corn could impede a driver's visibility of a car coming.
"Given the height of the corn, visibility when nearing or entering intersections in the country can be greatly compromised," said Sheriff John Merchant. "Those
driving on country roads should slow down - make sure to clearly look both ways from right to left, and proceed with caution when crops are blocking visibility."
Sheriff Merchant said he has been contacted by several concerned citizens and he is asking drivers to take extra caution.
"In a few weeks, farmers will be starting to harvest and traffic will increase," he said. "Please give combines, farm trucks and equipment ample room when you are behind them. If followed too closely they may not be able to see you."
Sheriff Merchant also touched on the topic of the blinking stoplight at First and Oregon. This light has been in blinking mode since last spring and city and school officials have been in talks with KDOT to see if they could be replaced. At last notification by school officials, the state still wasn't wanting to incur any expense for the stoplight and says the city can replace at its own cost.
With a lot more harvest traffic in the coming weeks, Sheriff Merchant is advising even more caution as east-west traffic is required to come to a complete stop, while north-south traffic needs only to slow down due to the flashing yellow light.
