The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested several people on Friday on drug and sex charges in connection with an extensive investigation by the Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force and the Brown County Attorney's Office.
According to a report from Sheriff John Merchant, the Task Force initiated two search warrants - the first at 4:20 p.m. at 714 Iowa St.
Morton Alfrey, 60, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Laura Barnhart, 36, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Selling Sexual Relations and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Peter Carter, 42, Sabetha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Traffic Contraband in to a Correctional Facility, Kevin Smith, 32, Hiawatha was arrested on a Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution, No Drug Tax Stamp, Smith was additionally charged with Criminal Threat due to an incident in the jail.
Sheriff Merchant said evidence collected from the 714 Iowa residence consisted of meth, marijuana, needles, syringes, pipes and other paraphernalia associated with illegal drug use.
The second search warrant was initiated at approximately 11:10 p.m. at 715 1/2 Oregon Street. Renee Trotter, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The Hiawatha PD assisted in both warrants searches.
