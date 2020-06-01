It's time for another cruise night in Hiawatha and this one is set to honor local teachers.
Organizers are planning a Teacher Appreciation Awards Cruise Night on Saturday, June 13 in Hiawatha.
Steve Winter said cruisers cantune in to KNZA 103.9 for cruise music from 6-8 p.m. as you cruise Hiawatha on Oregon and First Streets. Bring a financial donation to the Hiawatha ACES Summer Lunch Program site at the Carpet Plus parking lot during that time.
Although COVID restrictions are lifting throughout the state, organizers ask that cruisers continue to be mindful of social distancing and gathering sizes.
