Last Saturday, Cars and Coffee sponsored a Cruise for Teachers in Hiawatha and raised $615 for USD 415 teachers to purchase classroom supplies.
Steve Winter, one of the organizers, said it was very impressive and he wanted to thank all who participated.
The next cruise will be the Twisters Car Show at 9 a.m. in Sabetha on Saturday - park behind the library. On June 19, will be the Children's Miracle Network at Walmart in Hiawatha from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trophy awards will be at 1:30.
