Ten Hiawatha teachers were present at Monday night's School Board meeting and two spoke out about what they termed as an "insulting offer" for the current year's contract.
Negotiations have been ongoing for several months and this week teachers have a deadline of Oct. 17 to vote on the current offer on the table. This offer is 7.2 percent added to the base salary to jump it from $37,310 to $40,000. In addition, every teacher (except those newly hired for the 2019-20 academic year) gets a step down on the salary schedule, which equals $510. Those teachers who acquired additional education hours in the past academic year also can qualify for movement of at least one column over on the schedule. Each column equals $800.
When the salary is agreed upon, it is retroactive to Aug. 1, the first day of the contract year. In August, classified staff and administration was approved for a 4 percent raise.
According to District officials, the Teacher's Association has asked for $4,000 to be added to the base - which is about an 11 percent increase over last year's salary. If the current offer is not accepted, then the district and the Teachers Association could go into what's called a "fact-finding" step, according to District officials. The negotiation meetings are open to the public.
The teachers say that with the increase in state funding they should get more money. Speaking out at Monday's meeting were Patty Davis, HHS English and language arts instructor and Robyn Saunders, HHS health and PE teacher. Both said the district's offer was insulting and Davis said the district was storing up too much money in "reserves" instead of paying the teachers what they felt they deserved.
"You mentioned the reserves, what reserves are you specifically talking about?" asked Board President Ian Schuetz.
Davis said she couldn't say exactly which reserve funds had the excess money, but felt they weren't being utilized for what the state intended them to be used for.
Schuetz said the district had money saved for bond and interest payments and there is money in capital outlay and other funds, however that money cannot be used for salaries - as is dictated by state statute.
In previous negotiation meetings, the Teachers Association representatives had referred to $4.5 million in cash reserves they felt the district had. This figure was based on the July 1, 2018 Unencumbered Cash Balance report included in the budget, according to district officials, who provided this report to the Hiawatha World at the newspaper's request.
According to the report, several line items have reserves built up. District officials say the following are funds from which, by law, teacher salaries cannot be paid and total just over $4 million:
* Capital Outlay - $1,064,547 (taxes are collected for this fund and use is very restricted)
* Food Service - $150,390
* Special Education - $596,998
* Gifts/Grants - $70,706
* Contingency Reserve - $600,000 (saved for a crisis situation at the recommendation of the Kansas State Department of Education and has remained at this amount for 4 years. Currently this does not cover one full month of salaries)
* Textbook and Student Material - $134,368
* Activity Fund - $51,885
* Bond and Interest - $1,359.245 (taxes are collected for this fund and use is restricted to bond and interest payments only)
In addition, there are funds in an LOB account that is tax money collected that the district is not allowed to spend due to enrollment and the KSDE calculation of USD 415's allowance. There is $54,000 in a Professional Development Fund that does not go toward teacher salaries, but district officials say is a benefit for teachers.
Davis also told the board that the district had top notch highly qualified teachers who were not getting paid what they deserved. She said those teaching positions would eventually be filled with less desirable teachers due to salaries. She challenged that the district had not come up with a long-term plan to keep quality teachers.
"Unfortunately, due to low salaries and long hours outside of work, teaching is less desirable for many people," she told board members, ending with "That's what I want for USD 415, top-notch, highly qualified teachers."
"The board must decide, are your teachers your first priority?"she said. "Because your children and our students are ours...we feel we should be yours."
Davis said the Kansas Supreme Court had determined that salary adjustments were deemed both justified and legally required. She encouraged district patrons to reach out to the board members and district officials to ensure their children's education was "not held hostage" by the proposed wage increases that she felt were determined by budget calculations that ultimately resulted in the "insulting salary proposal for this year."
Saunders told the board she had been a resident of Hiawatha her entire life and was happy to find a teaching job here. She said that teachers no longer felt valued and she felt a certain "shadiness" from the negotiation teams that lead to uncertainty. She said the Kansas Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis had fought for more money for education to be given to the teachers for salaries and didn't feel the board negotiation team heeded to that.
Last year the teachers and district agreed on a $1,750 addition to the base salary - which brought it to the current $37,310 that is still in effect.
According to public information from seven other local schools in the area, the offer by Hiawatha's School District to their teachers puts them at the top of the Big Seven League based on salary - if the current offer of 7.21 percent to the base is approved.
Coming in second is Perry-Lecompton, with a base salary of $39,300.
(See attached Big Seven League salary schedule for the current academic year, which started Aug. 1. Note that Hiawatha is the only school that has not settled negotiations.)
