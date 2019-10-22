After several months of negotiations, the teachers with the Hiawatha District Education Association of USD 415 voted Thursday to accept the district's offer of a 7.2 increase to the base salary.
In addition, each teacher - with the exception of first-year instructors - will receive a step down on the salary scale, which is equivalent to $510. This equals a total increase of $3,200 for each of the teachers who have been with the district beyond that first year and will make the base starting salary $40,000.
Beyond that, the contract includes an $800 move one column over on the salary schedule for acquiring additional education hours in the past academic year.
Ten teachers came to last week's School Board meeting and two of them - Patty Davis and Robyn Saunders - spoke out about what they termed as "insulting" offers and challenged that the school district had not come up with a long-term plan for compensating current teachers and recruiting "top-notch" teachers. They also said the district was keeping too much money in reserves and should be paying teachers additional money toward their salaries and benefits.
District leaders say money in reserves is all allocated for specific purposes - such as bond and interest payments, capital outlay funds among them - and cannot be used towards salaries.
The Hiawatha World reached out to the Hiawatha District Education Association for a comment after the teachers voted to accept the district's offer and the following comment was offered:
"At this time, the Hiawatha District Education Association has no comment to make in regards to ongoing negotiations with the Hiawatha Board of Education. Since negotiations are not finalized, it would be unethical and unprofessional for our association to make any statement. According to your article, the board will not take action to ratify the master agreement until their Nov. 11 board meeting. After that date, more information may be available."
The Hiawatha School Board is expected to discuss and potentially ratify the master contract with the HDEA at the regular meeting in November, set for 7 p.m. on the 11th at the district office.
