A new program is being implemented in the Hiawatha school district that offers a chance to mentor to kids.
Kim Krauter, counselor at Hiawatha Middle School, is working with several other school officials - along with a handful of community members - to get a program called "Teammates" up and going by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Teammates is a mentoring program that originated in Nebraska and is all school-based, Krauter said. That means that mentors meet the students at the school for interaction - for safety purposes there are no meet-ups that are not supervised at the school during academic hours.
Krauter said now is the time to get mentors signed up in order to have the program ready by fall. She needs the mentors and from there, will know how many students can be signed up.
Currently, the program is geared toward students in 5th-8th grades as a starting point, but Krauter said there could come a time when the program could expand.
The purpose of the program is to match a student with a mentor - an adult that the student may have something in common with.
"It's really matched by their strengths," she said. "Mentors will come to the school and we will find places for them to get together - play games and other activities."
The ideal time would be during SSR/lunch - which provides about an hour during the middle of the academic day, which also opens up some classrooms for such activities.
Krauter is encouraging adults in the community - age 18 and older - to contact her if they are interested in being a mentor to a middle school student. She said each adult goes through a background check, provided by the Teammates organization. While start-up costs are minimal, Krauter noted that they are obtaining some funding from Greenbush, along with local funding from USD 415 for the program.
"We don't have a lot of costs initially, but once we get off the ground we may search for additional funding and create a budget after the first year, as we see what our costs are," Krauter said.
Krauter hopes to have mentors in place by the time school starts in the fall and she plans an assembly day at the school to introduce the program and get kids signed up. A planned implementation day would be Sept. 9.
Other members of the Advisory Council include Principal Kylie Gatz, Special Education Director Becky Shamburg, Superintendent Lonnie Moser, along with a few community members.
Anyone interested in being a mentor with Teammates can contact Krauter at kkrauter@usd415.org or call the Hiawatha Middle School at 742-4172.
