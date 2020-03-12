Little Hands Childcare Center in Hiawatha is planning a spring golf tournament fundraiser called “Tees for Trees.”
The event is set for Saturday, April 18 at the Hiawatha Country Club with a 9 a.m. start. Team registration is $200 that includes four golfers, entry gifts, lunch and three beverage tickets per golfer.
There will be a 50/50 cash raffle, plus item raffle and hole prizes. There will be a prize for the team with the best environment/nature attire.
A rain date for the event is April 25 if necessary.
This is just one of several fundraising events the Little Hands board is planning to help raise money for the community daycare.
Lacey Conlin, head of the board’s fundraising committee, said the recent chili feed and silent auction fundraiser was successful and other donations have come in as well to help defray operating expenses for the non-profit business.
“The chili feed we did was very successful and we had a lot of positive community feedback, which we greatly appreciated,” she said.
Golfers can register by completing a registration form that can be found at local banks, the golf course, Little Hands, and other downtown businesses, and mailing it back to me, or they can email me for an electronic copy of the registration form. There is not a team limit at this time, however registration is due no later than April 8 so organizers can have a head count for lunches.
Conlin said late registrations will be accepted however. Teams will need to sign in/register starting at 8 a.m. Anyone wanting additional information can contact Conlin at (785) 685-0640.
