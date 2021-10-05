A motion to get rid of the temperature check and allow persons to bear arms within the courthouse died due to a lack of a second at the Sept. 30 Brown County Commission meeting.
Judge Jim Patton, Sheriff John Merchant, and Kristina Romine, NEK Multi County Health Department discussed the temperature screening in place at the courthouse, along with the security guard. Judge Patton and Sheriff Merchant felt that the screenings were still needed.
Romine told the commissioners that having the temperature check was an added measure of security and she didn't understand why they wouldn't want it.
Commissioner William Pollock asked whether people can have COVID and not have a temperature and Romine said it is possible. He felt that it was more than a "liberty thing" rather than a "temperature thing," and felt that people were losing their liberties.
Romine said the security check is a protection as well - as there have been instances where people have brought knives into the building. She said it's a measure to "protect everyone's rights." She said the employees have a right to feel safe in the building.
Romine said the temperature check station does not touch people coming in and she didn't understand why it would be considered "infringing" upon rights.
William Pollock made a motion that "we return to the public the liberty they once had to enter this public building without restrictions....and also that the people, as well as the employees with proper training, be allowed to bear arms in the building as provided for in the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America."
Also as part of his motion, Pollock indicated he felt the security guard be allowed to move about the building as needed to perform his duties.
His motion died due to a lack of a second and the temperature check will remain in place, as well as the security guard.
Commissioner Shoemaker said he didn't necessarily want the measures left in place long-term, but felt they were still necessary for protection.
Also at the September 30 meeting:
The September 30, 2021, month-end claims were approved as follows: General 118,722.24; Road & Bridge 36,697.15; Health 32,500.00; Historical Society 4,375.00; Employee Benefit 72,984.35; Election 3,487.27; Extension 8,500.00; Mental Health 5,850.00; Developmental Services 2,254.33; Capital Improvement 7,977.82; Conservation 6,875.00; Appraiser 702.08; Ambulance 21,250.00; Noxious Weed 2,663.34; Diversion 957.99; 911 SB50 108.08; ACC 1,654.28; JJCR 1,932.97; Reinvestment Grant 50.00; Services for Elderly 1,920.22; Solid Waste; 52,477.21; Payroll 118.93; TOTAL $384,058.26
Oct. 4 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn M. Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard L. Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, discussed advertising for the Solid Waste position that will be vacated due to Caleb Clement leaving employment with Brown County. Clement’s last day will be Oct. 13, 2021.
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by William Pollock for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Sheriff Merchant present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Closed 8:15 a.m. Opened 8:25 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, requested the commission allow the K-9 to follow Cody Spire as he takes a new position as Assistant Police Chief for the City of Horton. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to allow the county K-9 unit, the dog Ari and the 2013 Tahoe, to be transferred to Horton Police Department. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the September 30, 2021 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles presented the KCAMP Insurance 4 Year Loss History Report and the KCAMP Annual Renewal Questionnaire for the commission’s review.
* John Matalone, Matalone Insurance, discussed BCBS Health Insurance for Brown County Employees.
* Sarah Kleopfer, Hiawatha Chamber of Commerce Director, requested use of courthouse square, the courthouse, restrooms, and electricity for annual Halloween Frolic on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Motion by Lamar
Shoemaker use of courthouse square, the courthouse, restrooms, and electricity for annual Halloween Frolic on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the 2022 Delta Dental contract for the county dental insurance. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to sign the 2022 Surency Contract for the county vision insurance with no change of benefits. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion to adjourn by William Pollock. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:36 a.m. The next meeting will be Monday, October 11, 2021.
