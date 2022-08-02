Beat the Heat

Beat the Heat

Temperatures are forecasted to climb back into the 90s across Kansas again this week, and the Kansas Department of Transportation, emergency responders and health advisors remind parents and caregivers to never leave a child in a car.

Heat risks for children can occur even when outside temperatures are much lower. On a sunny day, the inside of a car can heat up 40 degrees in one hour, with 80% of that heat rise happening in the first 30 minutes. If the outside temperature is 80, a vehicle can heat to 99 degrees in 10 minutes, and to 114 degrees in 30 minutes.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.