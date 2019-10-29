HP&R's 3rd Annual Terror on the Trail was a success as more than 440 riders came out despite the cold temperatures.
The event is spearheaded by Stacy Jasper, director of the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation Department, who said she could have not done the event without all of her volunteers.
She gave a big shout out to her volunteer haunters Scott Herlinger and crew, Cory Lay, Jake Shoemaker, Trent Kolb, Jace Grubb, Blake Gormley, Andrew Lierz, Kathy Lindstrom, Jerry Lindstrom, Jill Hrencher, Nick Hrencher, Brian Lillie, Kim Lillie, Brady Jasper, Mark Sudbeck, Stuart Mathewson, Heath Simmer, Corey Henry, Dusty Jones, Mitch Brown, Frank Newell, the Weingart Crew, Jill Sprick, Joyce Bauer, Matt Lock and of course Nibbles & Crew and Jinxed Production LLC were on site to make the haunt a clowning event.
She also thanked Steve and Greg Lock, along with Nick Siebehmorgen for driving tractors for the third year and also to Linda Lock, Tish Sims, Toni Hull, Brenda Siebenmorgen and Bri Jones for help with tickets, pictures and crowd control.
Jaspter said a fun new addition was The Bibber BBQ food truck by Blake Wyatt & Crew.
"I know our clowns loved that BBQ!" she said. "And finally, big props go out to the guy with all the props...Chris Diller! He DJs, he engineered and built the spooky tunnel and is always my go-to for brainstorming and creativity. His family (Tagen, Sutton Diller, Brenna Diller...& Trevor Pederson) were HUGE in the assembly as well."
Jasper said so much planning and behind the scenes work goes on to make the three-hour event a success and she was grateful for all the support to make it happen.
"We have some BIG IDEAS for next year so can't wait to start planning," she said. "Thanks to everyone who came out and supported HP&R and helped kick off the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic!"
