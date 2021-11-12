JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Sheriff Tim Morse reports a Texas man is in custody following a Thursday evening two county vehicle pursuit.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a pursuit by the PBPN Police Department northbound on U.S. 75 Hwy near 206th Road around 5:30 p.m. for allegedly speeding over 100 mph. Jackson County Deputies continued the pursuit into Brown County.
Brown County deputies deployed tire deflation devices which disabled the vehicle and ending the vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle went into the ditch west of Fairview on 36 Hwy. The driver fled the vehicle on foot. Law enforcement officers located the suspect and took him into custody around 5:50 p.m. The suspect was identified as Brendon Dion Stephens, 31, of Sachse, Texas. Stephens is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on felony flee and eluding charges.
