JACKSON COUNTY – Sheriff Tim Morse reports a Texas man is in custody following a two state pursuit.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit with a motorcycle with Nebraska authorities in Richardson County, Nebraska Friday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. The pursuit continued into Brown County and into Jackson County. The authorities lost sight of the suspect.
Jackson County deputies located the suspect and motorcycle near 198th and P. Road in Jackson County. The driver, Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of New Braunsfels, Texas was arrested by deputies around 4:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the PBPN Police assisted with the incident.
