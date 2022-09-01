A Texas woman is being charged in Brown County District Court in connection with a two-vehicle accident in 2021 that took the life of a Sabetha girl.
Catrina Weathersett of Holtom City, Texas is being charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the July 25, 2021 wreck on U.S. 75 Highway near Sabetha. Taya Mooney, age 6, of Sabetha died from the injuries she sustained when the car she was a passenger in was struck from behind by a semi truck, driven by Weathersett. Following the accident, the Kansas Highway Patrol launched a lengthy investigation that included dashboard video of the collision.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said the complaint alleges that Weathersett “operated the semi truck in a manner which created an unreasonable risk of injury to the person or property of another and constituted a material deviation from the standard of care, which a reasonable person would observe under the same circumstances.”
Hill said the case was filed in March, but Weathersett was recently apprehended by authorities in Texas, where she waived extradition to Kansas for the charges.
She has been released from Brown County Jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to make her first appearance in Brown County District Court Sept. 21.
