A Texas woman was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Brown County District Court in connection with a two-vehicle accident in 2021 that took the life of a Sabetha girl.
Catrina Weathersett of Holtom City, Texas was sentenced to 12 months in Brown County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide in connection with the July 25, 2021 wreck on U.S. 75 Highway near Sabetha. Taya Mooney, age 6, of Sabetha died from the injuries she sustained when the car she was a passenger in was struck from behind by a semi truck, driven by Weathersett. Following the accident, the Kansas Highway Patrol launched a lengthy investigation that included dashboard video of the collision.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said the complaint alleges that Weathersett “operated the semi truck in a manner which created an unreasonable risk of injury to the person or property of another and constituted a material deviation from the standard of care, which a reasonable person would observe under the same circumstances.”
Weathersett was given credit for 35 days served on the misdemeanor charge and Hill said Weathersett was ordered to serve 6 months of her sentence prior to being placed on probation. Weathersett will surrender her commercial drivers license until she has served probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.