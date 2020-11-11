In Kansas, there are approximately 900 children in foster care available for adoption. Most children waiting for adoptive families are age 10 and above or part of a sibling group needing to be adopted together. To recognize the importance of achieving timely permanency for all children and highlight November as National Adoption Month, TFI is excited to announce a new adoption website that highlights children who are waiting for their forever families.
This new adoption website, adoption.tfifamily.org, will increase exposure to the TFI youth available for adoption, and the hope is to possibly find adoptive families for these children through the website. If the children are in a sibling group, you will be able to view the entire group together. You can also easily express interest in a child(ren) through the website.
TFI’s Adoption Website also features in-depth knowledge about the adoption process, adoption success stories and adoptive resources.
This year, National Adoption Month’s theme is “Engage Youth: Listen and Learn.” This theme, which focuses on teenagers, is vitally important because older youth in foster care face a future without stable and caring families to guide them into adulthood, yet studies show that having a close relationship with a caring adult is critical at every age.
If you are interested in learning more about how you can make a difference in the life of a child, visit us at https://adoption.tfifamily.org/.
