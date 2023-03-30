Members of the Hiawatha community, along with Vietnam veterans and family members came out for a Vietnam Veterans Day recognition at the Brown County Courthouse square. The evening included sharing of memories, prayer and a candlelight vigil.
Members of the Hiawatha community, along with Vietnam veterans and family members came out for a Vietnam Veterans Day recognition at the Brown County Courthouse square. The evening included sharing of memories, prayer and a candlelight vigil.
A Vietnam Veterans Day recognition at courthouse Wednesday night was sponsored by the Homer White American Legion Post 66 along with the Ministerial Alliance.
The groups partnered with the Kiwanis, who placed flags downtown for the occasion.
Jim Parker, chaplain for Post 66, and members of the Ministerial Alliance led the crowd in prayer and shared memories of the Vietnam era and what it was like to not only be a soldier in war but also a family member waiting for their loved one to return home.
Parker said he was appreciative of the large crowd that came out and planned to make this recognition an annual event.
Vietnam veterans also had the opportunity to share and visit with other veterans before the evening was finished with a candlelight vigil and prayer and with the words “Thank you and welcome home!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.