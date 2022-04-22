For serious coffee drinkers, roasting beans can be an art all in itself.
And for Brad Unruh — owner of Jackrabbit Coffee of Hiawatha, for him it boiled down to getting a good cup of coffee.
Unruh bought his first big roaster in January of 2019 and starting roasting at a shop he had on Jackrabbit Road — leading to the name of his downtown coffee shop at 402 Oregon St. But Unruh’s focus on getting that perfect cup of coffee started way back — a little more than a decade ago.
“I realized there was a better coffee than what I could get at Starbucks and other coffee shops,” Unruh said. “Those are found at what’s called third-wave coffee shops.”
Unruh explained that the places where “coffee snobs” go are called third wave shops, which is an Artisan handcrafted movement that emphasizes high-quality beans, and an atmosphere to go along with it.
“I went to these coffee shops when I could, but decided I could start roasting my own coffee beans to a quality that I liked,” Unruh said.
Unruh said the key to roasting coffee beans is quality control and a slow process to ensure the beans are roasted to a person’s liking.
Along the way, Unruh partnered with a friend — Monty Unruh — who purchased the roasting equipment from him and they moved it about 2 years ago to the downtown location, which serves primarily as a roasting facility.
Brad Unruh decided to leave the roasting to Monty Unruh and his son, Derek, and moved forward with plans to share the space and open a coffee shop to the public — using Jackrabbit Coffee beans — freshly roasted every week.
“You see so many places that open up a coffee shop and learn along the way,” Brad said. “I spent years learning about roasting coffee before I ever even thought about selling it. I even taught myself coffee pouring art.”
Brad said he planned to open a coffee shop when his daily business slowed down around the age of 50 or 60. Well, his coffee caught on like wildfire around these parts and plans for a coffee shop went into overdrive.
Brad Unruh, who owns a contracting business that focuses on roofing and seamless gutters, is quite busy but decided that with the help of friends and family he could open the coffee shop to the public. He started with one day a week — an occasional Saturday and the support from the community led to another day and more regular weekly hours. Currently, Jackrabbit Coffee is open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
On these days, Jackrabbit serves coffee drinks, smoothies, cold brew, Kombucha and bagged coffee beans that are ground upon request. In addition, Jackrabbit has partnered with The Bread Bowl Restaurant to provide some breakfast baked items. There is limited seating, but now the weather is turning nicer, outdoor seating will also be available.
Monty Unruh shares the shop and uses it for roasting facilities. On every Tuesday and Thursday, Monty’s 16-year-old son Derek can be found roasting beans. He said they use a drum roaster powered by natural gas — which was an upgrade from the first air roaster. Derek said coffee beans in their natural state are more of a dull yellowish-green and as roasting occurs they turn a light to dark brown, depending upon the desired result.
The roaster is timed by a computer program and this particular day, Derek was doing a medium roast. He discussed the different beans that Jackrabbit uses — all from countries located right around the equator. He said Panama beans offer a fruity roast and noted that light roasted coffees are typically more fruity in smell and flavor. Other countries they get their beans from include Ethiopia, Columbia, Guatemala, Peru and Costa Rica.
This particular day the roasting of the 5 pounds of beans took approximately 13 minutes with the optimum temperature desired at 423 degrees before dumping to cool and put in large tubs ready to be bagged. Jackrabbit sells whole beans, but offers grinding for anyone who wants them and also offers K-cups for single-brew coffee machines. Product are available at the coffee shop or online.
For information about the downtown coffeeshop Jackrabbit Coffee go to the Facebook site and for information about online purchasing or more about the roasting business go to www.jackrabbit.coffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.