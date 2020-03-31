Although the Morrill Public Library is currently closed, the librarians are pleased to be able to offer a wide selection of ebooks, digital audiobooks, movies, and music through their digital library services.
“We have several sources for digital materials including Sunflower E-Library, Hoopla, Cloud Library, RB Digital audiobooks, and more. These can all be accessed using your PC, tablet, or phone using your Morrill Public Library card or a Kansas Library Card,” according to library staff.
For an overview of the library’s digital resources, go to www.hiawathalibrary.org and click the “How do I . . .” menu. Explore the “E-Library menu” to see book choices and get started.
Librarians are on hand to help with library cards and answer any questions about the digital library. E-mail morrill@hiawathalibrary.org and the staff will get back to you. Include your phone number if you would like a call.
For those who still have books and movies checked out from the library, the staff also wants to reassure patrons that all due dates have been extended until the library is open again and the items can be returned.
“While we wish we could be with our patrons, the Library is still here serving you as we all try to stay safe and healthy!”
