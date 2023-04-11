The weekend weather was beautiful for a visit from the Easter Bunny for area Easter festivities in Hiawatha.
On Friday, Vintage Park sponsored a Easter Egg Hunt, along with visits from the Easter Bunny. Director Heather Williams said they had a great turn out with around 100 people for the festivities. Vintage Park residents came outside to enjoy the beautiful weather and watch the egg hunt and a few made their way to visit with the Easter Bunny. Williams said cookies and punch was also served.
On Saturday, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau sponsored its annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids up to age 4th grade at the courthouse square.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said she and several local ladies with Sisters Together social club met last week and filled 1,600 eggs for the occasion. Several local businesses donated candy and money to help fill the eggs and prices were also given out for each age category to a winner with a lucky ticket in their egg.
The Easter Bunny arrived at 9:30 a.m. and greeted families that were already lining up to see their favorite furry character. At that time, there were several craft opportunities available for families to take part in while they listened to fun Easter music and waited on the clock to strike 10 a.m. for the hunt!
At that time, it was a fast and furious race to claim the eggs!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.