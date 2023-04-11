The weekend weather was beautiful for a visit from the Easter Bunny for area Easter festivities in Hiawatha.

On Friday, Vintage Park sponsored a Easter Egg Hunt, along with visits from the Easter Bunny. Director Heather Williams said they had a great turn out with around 100 people for the festivities. Vintage Park residents came outside to enjoy the beautiful weather and watch the egg hunt and a few made their way to visit with the Easter Bunny. Williams said cookies and punch was also served.

