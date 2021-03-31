The Golden Maple Easter Egg has been found!
TJ Siebenmorgen found the egg on Wednesday morning after the posting of the third set of clues in the scavenger hunt sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau. She won $25 in Chamber Bucks as a prize.
The egg was located in front of the Memorial Auditorium at 611 Utah Street, behind the bell and memorial to Mrs. Krebs.
Clues were posted on the HCVB Facebook page starting on Monday and were set to continue through Saturday if not found prior.
The following were the clues:
* Clue 1: I lay outside enjoying the breeze. In the fall I hear leaves blowing around me and the chatter of squirrels preparing for winter.
* Clue 2: Certain times of year the smell of food cooking makes me hungry.
* Clue 3:History of our NEK community radiates around me. The sound of a bell can ring in my ears.
The third clue about the bell is what gave it away, Siebenmorgen told HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer, who had been searching for it with a friend. While a person could ponder the bell could mean the Clock Tower bell that strikes on the hour, there is also a bell located in front of Memorial Auditorium.
This fun scavenger hunt leads up to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is set for Saturday at the courthouse square.
Non-contact photos with the Easter Bunny start at 9:30 a.m. with the egg hunt at 10 a.m. Bring baskets or bags for the egg collection. This year there will be more age groups spaced out around the courthouse for social distancing. Masks required for youth and parents.
Contact the HCVB at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or 742-7136 for more information.
