As we turn the corner into 2020, it’s time to reflect on the happenings in our community in 2019.
We’ve seen growth, some loss, some changes, controversy, successes and wonderful memories.
Take a look at the top 2019 headlines from the Hiawatha World:
January
New director now on duty at Little Hands
New management has Maple Lanes heading into the future
Reception planned to honor outgoing county commissioner Steve Roberts
Thee HCC football players earn All-American honors
Homer White Post 66 recognizes Benson
HCH in state of financial urgency
Recall efforts against Kickapoo Tribal chairman continue
Brown County’s Jerry Clary is Post Law Enforcement of the Year
Hiawatha Hospital welcomes New Year’s baby
Red Hawk ballers rebound at home vs. Riverside
Winterland — snow keeps hitting NEKansas
Willis man charged with rape
66-year-old Hiawatha woman identified as fatality victim
HCH to meet with county and city officials on financial crisis
Discussions focus on wind energy at County Commission meeting
Red Hawks outlast Holton in overtime thriller
Semi wreck closes U.S. 36
Hiawatha Hospital sets joint meeting with city and county officials
Wind energy officials to meet with county on Monday
Former Hiawatha officer Wayne Kinsley passes away
Outstanding educator — Karl Kliewer
Charlene Chellew retires from county service after 29 years
February
KDOR shutters business/Local restaurant seized for nonpayment of taxes
Hiawatha Hospital asks county, city for financial help
HCVB honors local businesses, volunteers at Annual Meeting
Daily Perk expands with salad bar lunch offerings
Robinson Lions Club to present 52nd Melodrama
HFED discusses 2018 highlights and branding community for our future
HCH business optimization results in personnel layoffs
Horton Hospital employees receive pay amid corporate turmoil
Shirt Shack moves to new shop around the square
HCC’s Reist among seven college presidents to receive Bennett Lifetime Achievement awards
Hiawatha Winter Homecoming Royalty/HHS celebrates Winter Homecoming
KBI investigating death of Brown County officer Kirby Robidoux
Recommendations heard in hospital financial crisis
Hiawatha Superintendent Moser discusses impact, concerns of snow days
Wathena man killed on U.S. 36 Highway
Falls City Shopko to close
Virginia Freese retires from KANZA after 36 years of service
Lady Hawks dump Chargers
Three Mustang wrestlers head to state meet
March
Talks continue on hospital financial crisis
Horton Hospital situation continues to deteriorate
Downtown businesses throw a ‘Mardi Gras Mingle’
Highland Community College announces additional candidate for president
Hawks disappointed in regular-season finale
Hawks place three on All League teams
Hiawatha man killed in accident
Leaders react to hospital (Horton) closure
Brown County Commission votes in sales tax resolution for hospital
Hiawatha School board names new principal
Kiosks new feature at Mount Hope Cemetery
J.J.’s Salon adds a fresh addition to downtown Hiawatha
Brown County Quail Forever Kansas chapter recognized as state habitat of the year
Missouri River flooding leaves behind devastation
Sabetha Hospital requests share of sales tax
Johansen takes 3rd at State Wrestling
Recovering from aftermath — Levees hold at Elwood, flooding continues in Doniphan County, near Atchison
Committee votes no to Sabetha’s request; revises sales tax resolution to include Horton
Machine shed destroyed in Sunday fire
Brown County Commission considers forming cemetery district
HMS Science Olympiad headed to state tournament
HHS journalism students qualify for state
April
Hiawatha woman killed in semi-car accident
Street work begins downtown on Utah
Brown County Commission moves forward on amended resolution for countywide sales tax
Broberg named hospital CEO; plans town hall meetings
Fairview restaurant owner passes away
Brick work starts on Utah Street
Horton City Commission takes first step in saving Mission Village Living Center
Sac N Fox Tribe celebrating the opening of a new Bingo Hall
HMS Science Olympiad places sixth at State
Restoration work begins on courthouse
Charger Community Park open to community
First Presbyterian Church appoints new pastor
Soils soaked, floods may return
Chargers earn medals at Jackson Heights Invite
“Enchanted Evening” for Hiawatha prom gala
Longtime local radio announcer LJ Trant passes away
Hippity-Hoppity — Beautiful day for annual HCVB Easter Egg Hunt
Horton High sees two new volleyball coaches
May
Hiawatha Family Dentistry celebrates open house, ribbon cutting
Investors eye new restaurant planned for Highland
Early morning blaze destroys metal-storage building
Pioneers Youth Home in the works
Interstate 29 reopens in Missouri; alleviates traffic
2020 Big Kansas Road Trip showcase counties include Brown County
Honor Flight — Community sends off local veterans
Vote Tuesday on half-cent sales tax issue
Body discovered on Kickapoo Reservation
Father of Sabetha family in 2017 crash has passed away
Horton man arrested in connection with burglary
Red Hawks rack up league titles at Jeff West
Tornadic storms sweep through Northeast Kansas Tuesday
Hospital sales tax initiative defeated by 35 votes
Hiawatha World to offer new e-Edition program
All-American Barber Shop ribbon-cutting
Hiawatha track athletes earn qualification for state meet
Doniphan West freshman athlete statebound
Five Hawks named to spring All-League teams
HHS Class of 2019 honored at commencement
County roads flood after more heavy rains batter the region
Emergency Management officials monitoring dam near Sabetha for possible failure
Final Tally — sales tax issue fails by 29 votes
The Big Catch — John Chandler catches 45-pound fish from Hiawatha Lake
Farmers’ Almanac predicts sultry, soggy summer ahead
Red Hawks earn medals at state track meet
June
Hiawatha Community Hospital reinstates 2 percent pay to employees
Arrest made in burglary of Henry’s Retail Liquor
Hot air balloons back in Falls City
Road closures lead to traffic increase in Brown County
Post 66 roughed up by Silver Lake
New faces at the Hiawatha Chamber
Business Outing golf event still going strong after 14 years
A soggy spring leads to late planting
Sabetha Community Hospital welcomes new director of physical therapy
Hiawatha Swim Team kicks off season at home
New hires highlight school board meeting
NEK counties plan for federal disaster aid
Chamber launches HCVB Member of Month program
Flags for Forgotten Soldiers
Coy-Smith Field — local baseball coaching legends honored
Willys Jeep Life story helps out local Legion
Lancaster man killed in crash
Go Fourth and celebrate Independence Day
Braves lose late to drop doubleheader with DC
July
Plane crash claims life north of Hiawatha
City Commission moves ahead on branding initiative
Flag display installed to raise awareness
Rock the Ridge returns to Sabetha’s NorthRidge Church
Braves stifled at Seneca
Homer White Week July 30 through Aug. 3
U.S. 59 opens, floods recede
School board opts out of branding campaign
Historical Society asks for community support to replace stage curtains
Celebrating the Fourth
101st Brown County Fair
Hiawatha Commission puts Recreation Tax on ballots
Sabetha man killed in Doniphan County crash
Local baseball players featured in Mid-Plains League All Star game
Police ID body found near Atchison
Sheriff reports guns stolen in recent county burglaries
Huntington’s disease benefit concert set for Aug. 11
National Night Out set for Aug. 6
Bravos finish season in playoffs series against Golden Giants
August
Street projects nearing completion
Former Hiawatha businessman Jim McQueen passes away
Homer White Week kicks off with downtown picnic
Tinker Day a hit in Muscotah
Homer White Week — Five-day celebration ends with patriotic procession to the hometown hero’s grave
New Hiawatha teachers report for duty
School budget on target for tax decrease
Kentucky man arrested after standoff in connection with vehicle theft
Eastbound U.S. 36 ramp to close at Elwood
Erik Dylan headlines Maple Leaf entertainment
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend
District approves raises for classified staff
Kickapoo Tribe to open new Tribal History Museum
Hope for the Next General — Local musical talent comes together for Huntington’s Disease Benefit Concert
Humane Society needs volunteers, supplies, adoptive families
Hospital seeks to put sales tax question on fall ballot
Storms cause substantial damage in area
Hiawatha man arrested on weapon, drug and burglary charges
Group presents bringing wooden bat team to Hiawatha
All Aboard! — Safety is the motto with new loading zones at Hiawatha Elementary
School announces student in custody over threat
County pledges $5,000 support to Big Kansas Road Trip
September
HHS prepares for Homecoming week
Lottie’s brings home-style cookin’ back to downtown Hiawatha
City hears request to add camping spots at Hiawatha Lake
Tractor Cruise raises $6K for Angelman Syndrome Foundation
HHS teams scrimmage, prepare for season
School district, hospital addressing cases of pneumonia-like illnesses
Chamber teams up with Historical Society to add some haunting new adventures for Halloween
School board discusses busing concern in town
Superintendent issues statement regarding accusations of student racial bullying
Hawks hit the ground running at Marysville
Maple Leaf Festival set for Saturday in downtown Hiawatha
Hiawatha schools dealing with issues of illness, accusations of alleged racial bullying
Services held for Hiawatha lawyer John Gernon
Hiawatha Implement Company named 2019 Dealership of the Year
Maple Leaf Festival draws huge crowds
HAATS set for Oct. 4-6 production of “Vampyre”
Weather Tech opens office in Hiawatha
Lady Hawks sweep their way to HIT crown
October
“The Season of the Witch” is here!
It’s the spooky season in Hiawatha
Hiawatha Community Hospital continues to investigate respiratory illnesses
Doniphan County case now a homicide following victim’s death
Brenda Schuetz named Hiawatha USD 415 Teacher of the Month
Voters to decide on two sales taxes
Governor proclaims Hiawatha as “Halloween Town”
ARC Wild coming to Morrill Public Library
Weather Tech celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting
Senior Night spirit strong with Hawks despite losses
Teachers speak out at School board meeting
Morrill Public Library goes “Wild”
Wamego bests Hiawatha with big first half
Highland football takes down No. 1 Hutchinson
Teachers vote to accept school district’s offer
Hiawatha celebrates 105th Halloween Frolic
105 years of tradition — how it all began with Mrs. Krebs
Hawks run wild at League
November
Voters to decide on two sales taxes, city and school positions
Hiawatha Halloween Frolic “Season of the Witch”
Terror on Trail brings in the crowd for third year
Jingle Bell Ride celebrates 23rd annual event
Bulldogs push past Hawks en route to playoffs
The 105th Halloween Frolic
Local artist’s works on display Nov. 17
Final tally shows hospital sales tax down by 3 votes — provisional ballots to be counted Nov. 18
Students earn trolley ride with Hawk Blocks
Madsen and Hodge medal at 3A state cross country
Jingle Bell Ride kicks off holiday season
Hospital sales tax decision separated by two votes after absentee ballots counted
School Board votes 6-1 on master agreement with teachers
Thrivent announces new location
Brown County Historical Society named Chamber Member of the Month
HCC women’s basketball moves to 5-0
Services set for Ian Miller — Hiawatha teen regains consciousness four days after fatality accident
Hospital sales tax defeated by 2 vote
City Commission parts ways with Fire Chief
Horton board accepts resignation from football coach
Red Hawks honored with All-League credits
Annual Missy Newell Memorial Run/Walk and Fund says “Farewell” — HOPE Brown County carries on Missy Newell’s legacy
Hiawatha Police Captain files for Brown County Sheriff
FFA project a success at local Corn Picker outing
December
Santa Claus arrives in Hiaatha
Commissioner resigns admidst Fire Department shakeup backlash
Hiawatha school district mourns death of teacher
Three district teachers nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award
Just For You named HCVB Member of the Month
Riley opens law office in Hiawatha
Fire destroys Horton houses
Middendorf tapped for another round as Finance Commissioner
School board approves retirement of long-time teacher
Golden Tiger opens up shop in Hiawatha
Jr.’s Place opens up in downtown Hiawatha
Wise Men Still Seek Him
Weekend of holiday events brings in the crowds
HP&R announces Jeff Moore as “Volunteer of the Year”
HCH plans New Year’s Eve event
Nemaha nips Hawks on home court
Lighting up for the holidays
Small town recovers from fire
Horton Snoball royalty
Local man charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in connection with fatality accident
Baird remembers the Courthouse Santa
Horton hospital gets buyer
