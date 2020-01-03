Hiawatha Flag

As we turn the corner into 2020, it’s time to reflect on the happenings in our community in 2019.

We’ve seen growth, some loss, some changes, controversy, successes and wonderful memories.

Take a look at the top 2019 headlines from the Hiawatha World:

January

New director now on duty at Little Hands

New management has Maple Lanes heading into the future

Reception planned to honor outgoing county commissioner Steve Roberts

Thee HCC football players earn All-American honors

Homer White Post 66 recognizes Benson

HCH in state of financial urgency

Recall efforts against Kickapoo Tribal chairman continue

Brown County’s Jerry Clary is Post Law Enforcement of the Year

Hiawatha Hospital welcomes New Year’s baby

Red Hawk ballers rebound at home vs. Riverside

Winterland — snow keeps hitting NEKansas

Willis man charged with rape

66-year-old Hiawatha woman identified as fatality victim

HCH to meet with county and city officials on financial crisis

Discussions focus on wind energy at County Commission meeting

Red Hawks outlast Holton in overtime thriller

Semi wreck closes U.S. 36

Hiawatha Hospital sets joint meeting with city and county officials

Wind energy officials to meet with county on Monday

Former Hiawatha officer Wayne Kinsley passes away

Outstanding educator — Karl Kliewer

Charlene Chellew retires from county service after 29 years

February

KDOR shutters business/Local restaurant seized for nonpayment of taxes

Hiawatha Hospital asks county, city for financial help

HCVB honors local businesses, volunteers at Annual Meeting

Daily Perk expands with salad bar lunch offerings

Robinson Lions Club to present 52nd Melodrama

HFED discusses 2018 highlights and branding community for our future

HCH business optimization results in personnel layoffs

Horton Hospital employees receive pay amid corporate turmoil

Shirt Shack moves to new shop around the square

HCC’s Reist among seven college presidents to receive Bennett Lifetime Achievement awards

Hiawatha Winter Homecoming Royalty/HHS celebrates Winter Homecoming

KBI investigating death of Brown County officer Kirby Robidoux

Recommendations heard in hospital financial crisis

Hiawatha Superintendent Moser discusses impact, concerns of snow days

Wathena man killed on U.S. 36 Highway

Falls City Shopko to close

Virginia Freese retires from KANZA after 36 years of service

Lady Hawks dump Chargers

Three Mustang wrestlers head to state meet

March

Talks continue on hospital financial crisis

Horton Hospital situation continues to deteriorate

Downtown businesses throw a ‘Mardi Gras Mingle’

Highland Community College announces additional candidate for president

Hawks disappointed in regular-season finale

Hawks place three on All League teams

Hiawatha man killed in accident

Leaders react to hospital (Horton) closure

Brown County Commission votes in sales tax resolution for hospital

Hiawatha School board names new principal

Kiosks new feature at Mount Hope Cemetery

J.J.’s Salon adds a fresh addition to downtown Hiawatha

Brown County Quail Forever Kansas chapter recognized as state habitat of the year

Missouri River flooding leaves behind devastation

Sabetha Hospital requests share of sales tax

Johansen takes 3rd at State Wrestling

Recovering from aftermath — Levees hold at Elwood, flooding continues in Doniphan County, near Atchison

Committee votes no to Sabetha’s request; revises sales tax resolution to include Horton

Machine shed destroyed in Sunday fire

Brown County Commission considers forming cemetery district

HMS Science Olympiad headed to state tournament

HHS journalism students qualify for state

April

Hiawatha woman killed in semi-car accident

Street work begins downtown on Utah

Brown County Commission moves forward on amended resolution for countywide sales tax

Broberg named hospital CEO; plans town hall meetings

Fairview restaurant owner passes away

Brick work starts on Utah Street

Horton City Commission takes first step in saving Mission Village Living Center

Sac N Fox Tribe celebrating the opening of a new Bingo Hall

HMS Science Olympiad places sixth at State

Restoration work begins on courthouse

Charger Community Park open to community

First Presbyterian Church appoints new pastor

Soils soaked, floods may return

Chargers earn medals at Jackson Heights Invite

“Enchanted Evening” for Hiawatha prom gala

Longtime local radio announcer LJ Trant passes away

Hippity-Hoppity — Beautiful day for annual HCVB Easter Egg Hunt

Horton High sees two new volleyball coaches

May

Hiawatha Family Dentistry celebrates open house, ribbon cutting

Investors eye new restaurant planned for Highland

Early morning blaze destroys metal-storage building

Pioneers Youth Home in the works

Interstate 29 reopens in Missouri; alleviates traffic

2020 Big Kansas Road Trip showcase counties include Brown County

Honor Flight — Community sends off local veterans

Vote Tuesday on half-cent sales tax issue

Body discovered on Kickapoo Reservation

Father of Sabetha family in 2017 crash has passed away

Horton man arrested in connection with burglary

Red Hawks rack up league titles at Jeff West

Tornadic storms sweep through Northeast Kansas Tuesday

Hospital sales tax initiative defeated by 35 votes

Hiawatha World to offer new e-Edition program

All-American Barber Shop ribbon-cutting

Hiawatha track athletes earn qualification for state meet

Doniphan West freshman athlete statebound

Five Hawks named to spring All-League teams

HHS Class of 2019 honored at commencement

County roads flood after more heavy rains batter the region

Emergency Management officials monitoring dam near Sabetha for possible failure

Final Tally — sales tax issue fails by 29 votes

The Big Catch — John Chandler catches 45-pound fish from Hiawatha Lake

Farmers’ Almanac predicts sultry, soggy summer ahead

Red Hawks earn medals at state track meet

June

Hiawatha Community Hospital reinstates 2 percent pay to employees

Arrest made in burglary of Henry’s Retail Liquor

Hot air balloons back in Falls City

Road closures lead to traffic increase in Brown County

Post 66 roughed up by Silver Lake

New faces at the Hiawatha Chamber

Business Outing golf event still going strong after 14 years

A soggy spring leads to late planting

Sabetha Community Hospital welcomes new director of physical therapy

Hiawatha Swim Team kicks off season at home

New hires highlight school board meeting

NEK counties plan for federal disaster aid

Chamber launches HCVB Member of Month program

Flags for Forgotten Soldiers

Coy-Smith Field — local baseball coaching legends honored

Willys Jeep Life story helps out local Legion

Lancaster man killed in crash

Go Fourth and celebrate Independence Day

Braves lose late to drop doubleheader with DC

July

Plane crash claims life north of Hiawatha

City Commission moves ahead on branding initiative

Flag display installed to raise awareness

Rock the Ridge returns to Sabetha’s NorthRidge Church

Braves stifled at Seneca

Homer White Week July 30 through Aug. 3

U.S. 59 opens, floods recede

School board opts out of branding campaign

Historical Society asks for community support to replace stage curtains

Celebrating the Fourth

101st Brown County Fair

Hiawatha Commission puts Recreation Tax on ballots

Sabetha man killed in Doniphan County crash

Local baseball players featured in Mid-Plains League All Star game

Police ID body found near Atchison

Sheriff reports guns stolen in recent county burglaries

Huntington’s disease benefit concert set for Aug. 11

National Night Out set for Aug. 6

Bravos finish season in playoffs series against Golden Giants

August

Street projects nearing completion

Former Hiawatha businessman Jim McQueen passes away

Homer White Week kicks off with downtown picnic

Tinker Day a hit in Muscotah

Homer White Week — Five-day celebration ends with patriotic procession to the hometown hero’s grave

New Hiawatha teachers report for duty

School budget on target for tax decrease

Kentucky man arrested after standoff in connection with vehicle theft

Eastbound U.S. 36 ramp to close at Elwood

Erik Dylan headlines Maple Leaf entertainment

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

District approves raises for classified staff

Kickapoo Tribe to open new Tribal History Museum

Hope for the Next General — Local musical talent comes together for Huntington’s Disease Benefit Concert

Humane Society needs volunteers, supplies, adoptive families

Hospital seeks to put sales tax question on fall ballot

Storms cause substantial damage in area

Hiawatha man arrested on weapon, drug and burglary charges

Group presents bringing wooden bat team to Hiawatha

All Aboard! — Safety is the motto with new loading zones at Hiawatha Elementary

School announces student in custody over threat

County pledges $5,000 support to Big Kansas Road Trip

September

HHS prepares for Homecoming week

Lottie’s brings home-style cookin’ back to downtown Hiawatha

City hears request to add camping spots at Hiawatha Lake

Tractor Cruise raises $6K for Angelman Syndrome Foundation

HHS teams scrimmage, prepare for season

School district, hospital addressing cases of pneumonia-like illnesses

Chamber teams up with Historical Society to add some haunting new adventures for Halloween

School board discusses busing concern in town

Superintendent issues statement regarding accusations of student racial bullying

Hawks hit the ground running at Marysville

Maple Leaf Festival set for Saturday in downtown Hiawatha

Hiawatha schools dealing with issues of illness, accusations of alleged racial bullying

Services held for Hiawatha lawyer John Gernon

Hiawatha Implement Company named 2019 Dealership of the Year

Maple Leaf Festival draws huge crowds

HAATS set for Oct. 4-6 production of “Vampyre”

Weather Tech opens office in Hiawatha

Lady Hawks sweep their way to HIT crown

October

“The Season of the Witch” is here!

It’s the spooky season in Hiawatha

Hiawatha Community Hospital continues to investigate respiratory illnesses

Doniphan County case now a homicide following victim’s death

Brenda Schuetz named Hiawatha USD 415 Teacher of the Month

Voters to decide on two sales taxes

Governor proclaims Hiawatha as “Halloween Town”

ARC Wild coming to Morrill Public Library

Weather Tech celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

Senior Night spirit strong with Hawks despite losses

Teachers speak out at School board meeting

Morrill Public Library goes “Wild”

Wamego bests Hiawatha with big first half

Highland football takes down No. 1 Hutchinson

Teachers vote to accept school district’s offer

Hiawatha celebrates 105th Halloween Frolic

105 years of tradition — how it all began with Mrs. Krebs

Hawks run wild at League

November

Voters to decide on two sales taxes, city and school positions

Hiawatha Halloween Frolic “Season of the Witch”

Terror on Trail brings in the crowd for third year

Jingle Bell Ride celebrates 23rd annual event

Bulldogs push past Hawks en route to playoffs

The 105th Halloween Frolic

Local artist’s works on display Nov. 17

Final tally shows hospital sales tax down by 3 votes — provisional ballots to be counted Nov. 18

Students earn trolley ride with Hawk Blocks

Madsen and Hodge medal at 3A state cross country

Jingle Bell Ride kicks off holiday season

Hospital sales tax decision separated by two votes after absentee ballots counted

School Board votes 6-1 on master agreement with teachers

Thrivent announces new location

Brown County Historical Society named Chamber Member of the Month

HCC women’s basketball moves to 5-0

Services set for Ian Miller — Hiawatha teen regains consciousness four days after fatality accident

Hospital sales tax defeated by 2 vote

City Commission parts ways with Fire Chief

Horton board accepts resignation from football coach

Red Hawks honored with All-League credits

Annual Missy Newell Memorial Run/Walk and Fund says “Farewell” — HOPE Brown County carries on Missy Newell’s legacy

Hiawatha Police Captain files for Brown County Sheriff

FFA project a success at local Corn Picker outing

December

Santa Claus arrives in Hiaatha

Commissioner resigns admidst Fire Department shakeup backlash

Hiawatha school district mourns death of teacher

Three district teachers nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award

Just For You named HCVB Member of the Month

Riley opens law office in Hiawatha

Fire destroys Horton houses

Middendorf tapped for another round as Finance Commissioner

School board approves retirement of long-time teacher

Golden Tiger opens up shop in Hiawatha

Jr.’s Place opens up in downtown Hiawatha

Wise Men Still Seek Him

Weekend of holiday events brings in the crowds

HP&R announces Jeff Moore as “Volunteer of the Year”

HCH plans New Year’s Eve event

Nemaha nips Hawks on home court

Lighting up for the holidays

Small town recovers from fire

Horton Snoball royalty

Local man charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in connection with fatality accident

Baird remembers the Courthouse Santa

Horton hospital gets buyer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.