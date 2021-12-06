WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued the following statement Sunday after the passing of former Kansas Senator Bob Dole:
“Senator Bob Dole will be remembered as a true American hero and an exemplary statesman – a man who chose what was right over what was convenient. Whether it was on the battlefield, in the halls of Congress, or in his everyday life, Senator Dole’s passion and dedication to his fellow Kansan and to his country was a steady reminder that a single person can make a difference and change the world.
“Robba and I mourn his passing, but we also celebrate his incredible life. Senator Dole was raised in Russell, Kan., before serving in World War II where he earned two Purple Hearts. He then spent a remarkable 36 years on Capitol Hill, rising to become Senate Majority Leader and leading significant legislative achievements, including the American with Disabilities Act and the Dole-McGovern Food for Education program. Known for working toward commonsense solutions over partisan ones, he became the first Kansan since Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the Republican nominee for president.
“Even after retiring from Congress, he rarely missed an opportunity to greet Kansans during their Honor Flights that took them to the World War II Memorial he helped make a reality in Washington, D.C. He personally thanked each of them for their service, making these veterans’ experience all the more memorable. He also continued to be a leader on ending global hunger and was awarded the 2008 World Food Prize. Throughout his life, he exemplified the ideals, sacrifice and tenacity of the Greatest Generation.
“On the floor of the United States Senate, I use Senator Dole’s desk, and I am regularly reminded of his tireless commitment to Kansas values while being, first and foremost, a statesman who treated others with respect and kindness. I am honored to have known him, to have learned from him and to have considered him a good friend and mentor. Robba and I are praying for Senator Elizabeth Dole and the entire Dole family and team.”
