Roofers, body shops and insurance agents are dug in for the long haul, after last Thursday afternoon’s round of storms brought waves of hail and damaging winds. Local roofers and body shops began rounds of estimates and inspections in earnest on Friday morning, while outside companies — some legitimate, some less so — began to descend upon the news of the destructive storm spread.
State Farm agent Ryan Meininger said Thursday’s storm was the most significant claims event since his office opened in 2015.
“We experienced the heavy winds downtown,” said Meininger, “but we could not have predicted the widespread extent of the hail damage our inspectors have found. Some of our customers northwest of town reported nearly baseball-sized hail, but the damage done in town has been extraordinary.”
With customers and their agents in a hurry to get repair plans squared away, the Hiawatha Police Department shared a notice on Facebook on Tuesday, reminding citizens that solicitors are required to be registered with the City with an identification card. The post urged residents to request the identification from anyone soliciting as their home, and if it is not produced, to call the Brown County dispatch center.
Crop insurance agents have been busy filing claims, as well, as reports of stripped soybeans and battered cornfields in the areas surrounding Hiawatha. Further complicating claim concerns for farmers was the late planting season which pitted many up against crop insurance deadlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.