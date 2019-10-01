The "The Season of the Witch" is here as Hiawatha prepares to celebrate its 105 Halloween Frolic!
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau - along with organizations such as Hiawatha Parks and Recreation, Brown County Historical Society and the Hiawatha Area Arts and Theatre Society - have a variety of fun-filled spooky activities set to fill your month with plenty of choices for activities.
With the first events kicking off this weekend, organizers with the Chamber and other participating organizations are excited at everything that's offered for this year.
HAATS' production of "The Vampyre, a 'Penny Dreadful' Stage Thriller in Two Acts" premiers Friday with shows at 7 o'clock that night, Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Memorial Auditorium in downtown Hiawatha.
In addition, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has a plethora of events scheduled - including historic and spooky Cemetery Tours, held in conjunction with the Brown County Historical Society. These tours will leave from the Ag Museum on the hour on the Historical Society trolley and progress to Mt. Hope and Hiawatha Cemeteries. Prepare to learn a little bit about Hiawatha's historic and beloved citizens from many moons past and enjoy a little bit of Halloween fun as the evening tour will be lit by only lanterns and hopefully a little moonlight.
Not recommended for really young - as the evening hours might be a little more spooky for some and the content might not be as interesting - these tours will provide a glimpse into Hiawatha's past.
Don't miss out - tickets are available for $15 each - with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Hiawatha Cemetery District.
In addition, another new adventure offered by the HCVB is Paranormal Night at the Museum - held in conjunction with the Brown County Historical Society at their downtown museum. Two paranormal specialists will provide a presentation and tours of the museum - telling in their own words if they feel any sort of connection to the building, occupants, or artifacts from years past. Not recommended for anyone under the age of 17, the Night at the Museum is proposed to be a fun - yet spooky - Halloween event that incorporates the historic past of our beloved hometown. Ticket prices are $45 for individuals or two for $80 and include a catered dinner by Bibber BBQ.
Tickets are limited and Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said tickets are limited to the first 50 and are on sale, so she recommended reserving your spot now. In addition, HCVB is adding a Scavenger Haunt on Saturday, Oct. 26 where teams can search for missing skeleton parts hidden all over town to win a prize!
Get your photography skills sharpened up to enter photographs for the HCVB's first Horror Photo Contest and mark your calendars for the Chamber's Open House - on the Oct. 29 trick-or-treat night. Stop by for some ghoulish treats and vote on your favorite Horror Photo.
"Season of the Witch" T-shirts are also available for purchase with the winning logo designed by Kate Miller and Andy Runer.
Contact the HCVB for information on any of these events, to ask about other Halloween events going on in town or to order a Season of the Witch T-shirt. Call the Chamber at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
Following is a full list of "Season of the Witch" activities sponsored by the HCVB and other organizations in Hiawatha.
Dates to remember:
Oct. 4-5-6 – HAATS production of "The Vampyre" - Oct. 4-5 at 7pm and 2 p.m. Oct. 6
Saturday, Oct. 5 – HP&R Glo Run - 8 p.m. Start and finish at Noble Park.
Saturday, Oct. 12 – HP&R Pumpkin Palooza - from 11-12:30 at Fisher Center.
Saturday, Oct. 12 – Chamber and Historical Society History Cemetery Tours - starts at Carwell Bldg. at Ag Museum, 1-5 p.m., with trolleys, wagons to both cemeteries.
Sunday, Oct. 13 – HP&R's The Great Pumpkin 5K Relay - at 2 p.m. Fisher Center/Walking Trail.
Saturday, Oct. 19 – HCVB and BCHS Spirits Awaken History Cemetery Tours - Chili Cookoff at 5 p.m. - sponsored by Historical Society and HCVB with tours 6-10 p.m. - starting at Ag Museum. Trolley and wagon rides with lanterns to both cemeteries. Ticket prices $15.
Saturday, Oct. 26 – HCVB Scavenger Haunt at 2 p.m. - teams of 5 people.
Saturday, Oct. 26 – Miss Bella's Costume Contest - from 9 a.m.-noon.
Sunday, Oct. 27 – HP&R Terror on the Trail - 6:30-7:30 Family Friendly; 7:30-10 p.m. Super Spooky along the Haunted Walking Trail.
Sunday, Oct. 27 – Paranormal Night at the Museum – dinner with 2 paranormals 5-8 p.m., with a sit-down dinner at Downtown Museum, followed by presentation and tours. Tickets $45 each or 2/for $80 – only 50 available. On sale Sept. 1. May offer a 9-11 session if sell out.
Monday, Oct. 28 – Horror Photo Contest - Viewing and voting of Horror Contest photos at HCVB office 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Community Trick-or-Treating
Tuesday, Oct. 29 – HCVB Open House 4-8 p.m. - dress up, cookies and punch, treats for kids – view and vote on Horror Contest photos and Haunted House entries at the Chamber office, 801 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Community Trick-or-Treating
Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Hiawatha Parks and Rec Trunk or Treat - from 5:30-7 p.m. At the Fisher Center parking lot.
Thursday, Oct. 31 – Halloween Frolic with the following activities:
Miss Mary's Children Costume contest – at Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium with registration at noon and contest at 1 p.m. For infants through 6th grade and family groups.
Business Costume Contest – sponsored by GNBank/Connie Mathewson
Afternoon Parade – Registration and line-up starts at 1 p.m. At Sixth and Utah on corner of courthouse square with parade at 3 p.m. Judging begins at 1:30 p.m.
Business Trick-or-Treating – from 3:30-5 p.m. Downtown. Rainbow provides map.
Frolic activities around the square – from 3:30-5 p.m. – games, vendors, food and more.
Evening Parade Lineup/Registration – starts at 4 p.m. At Morrill and Iowa Streets with judging at 5 p.m. Around Red Hawk Drive and in school lot.
Hiawatha High School Marching Band – performs at 5:45 p.m. In 600 block of Oregon Street.
Queen Crowning – At 6 p.m. On north side of courthouse square.
Evening Grand Parade – 7 p.m. with line-up starting at high school.
Other activities:
Golden Jacks: find them at local businesses or the Chamber office to place ideas for next year's theme.
Horror Photo Contest: Starts Oct. 1 – digitally enhanced and traditional – with entries accepted Oct. 14-25 and voting the week after, winner announced Halloween. Printed photos available for viewing and voting on Monday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. HCVB office and at open house on Oct. 29 from 4-8 p.m.
House Decorating Contest: Starts Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Entry forms available on Facebook page and must be registered by Oct. 25. Winners get trophy and announced during parade.
Grand Marshal: Community voting until Oct. 9 on this year's Grand Marshal.
Window Painting Contest: Local youth will be painting downtown business windows for this year's Halloween Frolic.
