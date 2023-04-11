Homer White Post 66 logo
By Joey May Hiawatha World

Growing up in the South during the 60s was a challenge to say the least.

I lived off post in Columbus, Ga., where I never understood why people I did not know hated me, putting their dogs to bite me, throwing things at me. So my family decided to move on post at Fort Benning. Once on post I realized that it wasn't me they hated - it was what I stood for - a 5-year-old proud Army brat.

