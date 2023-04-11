Growing up in the South during the 60s was a challenge to say the least.
I lived off post in Columbus, Ga., where I never understood why people I did not know hated me, putting their dogs to bite me, throwing things at me. So my family decided to move on post at Fort Benning. Once on post I realized that it wasn't me they hated - it was what I stood for - a 5-year-old proud Army brat.
The Italian lady next door to the cemetery one day and showed me the coins on the headstones of soldiers. Each type of coin holds a different meaning. Leaving a penny means you visited and want to thank the veteran of the Armed Forces for their service. A nickel left at the grave means you trained at boot camp with the deceased serviceman, while a dime suggests you served with him or her. Finally, a quarter signifies if previous visitors were with the soldier when they passed away.
It really is a practical way to show up and honor fallen comrades' grave sites, on Memorial Day or any other time of the year.
The origin of the tradition, like the meaning behind it, is still up for debate but many people believe it started during the Vietnam War. America was having a crisis of conscience. Any discussion of the war usually evolved into an uncomfortable argument about politics. Leaving a coin for a Vietnam veteran was a way to say you appreciate the soldier's service, while avoiding an inevitable difficult conversation.
"Oh God, we give you praise for these people who have allowed us to serve and worship in freedom. We do not take for granted that there are millions of Christians around the world afraid of prison and death because of what they believe. Our veterans are a significant reason why we do not fear and we thank you for them."~ Amen, Sarah Frazee
