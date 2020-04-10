When the first Victory Garden Manual was written in 1943 by James H. Burdett, it was easy to find reasons to grow your own food. It was wartime, and food was scarce. The available produce back in the day wasn’t always fresh nor the healthiest. Nearly 40 percent of all fruits and vegetables grown in the U.S. were produced at home or in community victory gardens.
According to the National Garden Bureau website, Burdett founded the National Garden Bureau in 1920 as a way to enlist horticultural writers and broadcasters in the noble effort of mass education to create a population of gardeners. In the process, he improved the lives of citizens both in wartime and in times of peace. In celebrating 100 years with the National Garden Bureau, they are introducing Victory Gardening again with easy steps to grow your own garden.
Today’s Victory garden starts with eight steps.
1 — Know your growing zone.
2 — Make a list of what your family enjoys eating.
3 — Decide if these plants grow from seed or should be bought as a transplant.
4 — Plan your garden space accordingly.
5 — Know your garden and buy good quality garden soils and supplies.
6 — Follow recommended sowing and planting dates.
7 — Start composting: you can use vegetable scraps, or even your tea and coffee grounds!
8 — Attract beneficial pollinators with pollinator-friendly flowers.
You can find more information on Victory Gardens 2.0 on the National Garden Bureau website — https://ngb.org/2020/03/23/victory-garden-2-0/.
