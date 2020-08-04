Brown County final election results were posted about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday night with a few surprises.
With 18 out of 18 precincts reporting, the voter turnout was 42.89 percent as a total of 2,603 voters cast their ballots including 920 early ballots out of a total of 6,069 registered voters.
In highly contested races, Sheriff John Merchant secured his position against challenger Dennis Entrikin - bringing in 1,467 of the votes with Entrikin getting 756 votes.
For Brown County Treasurer, Betty "BJ" Spiker won the primary 1,331 to 793 votes for challenger Ann Olson.
In a surprise, challenger William Pollock narrowly beat incumbent Dwight Kruse 317-292 for Commissioner District 3 seat.
In uncontested races, Dawn M. Boyles brought in 1,851 votes for County Clerk, Nellie Brockhoff 1,928 for Register of Deeds, District 22 Judge John Weingart 1,955 and Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill 1,730.
As a reminder, votes are NOT official until they are canvassed by the Brown County Commission at their next formal meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.