Theatre Atchison rings in the holiday season this year with its production of "A Christmas Carol" Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15.
Based on the beloved Christmas classic by Charles Dickens, this adaptation by Barbara Field stays true to the charming tale we all know and love. Get in the spirit of the season and join in a night of singing, laughter and holiday fun. This Christmas classic is sure to delight.
Performances run Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
For ticket information go to the website www.theatreatchison.org or call (913) 367-7469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.