In Hiawatha cemetery there is a tribute to those lost in battle and not found. This tribute of those who did not return is something all should visit.
The project of recognizing them has been championed by Sam Schuetz and Homer White American Legion Post 66.
Recently funds were collected to improve the site and flagpole.
Funds were donated by the Wolfe Trust and Post 66.
Make it a point this Memorial Day to visit their monument.
