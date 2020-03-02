The Brown County Sheriff reported three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday.
According to the Sheriff's report, a Brown County deputy was dispatched to Fairview Saturday night on a suspicious call. Upon investigation, Hannah May, 19, of Hiawatha and Seth May, 22, of Hiawatha were arrested each on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brendon Kerr, 20, of Fairview was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, MIP alcohol and furnishing alcohol to a minor, along with hosting.
In other sheriff reports:
* On Feb. 29, Teah Hale, 29, of Horton was arrested on charges of DUI, No Proof
of Insurance, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and
Driving When a habitual Violator.
