Hiawatha Elementary School teachers Kendelle Runer, Bri Jones and Andy Runer have been nominated for the 2018-2019 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, the national LifeChanger of the Year program recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 public and private school educators and employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Each school year, the LifeChanger of the Year program receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For 2018-2019, there will be a total of 17 individual LifeChanger of the Year awards. The awards structure is as follows:
1 National Grand Prize Winner
4 Grand Prize Finalists
10 LifeChanger Award Winners
1 Spirit Award Winner
1 Spotlight Award Winner
Each winner will receive a cash award that is split between the individual winner and their school. The national Grand Prize award is $10,000. Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The top five winners will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in Hawaii. Winners will be announced in Spring 2019.
Winners will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be school district employees. Award winners are selected based on the following criteria:
A proven ability to make a beneficial difference in the lives of students
An ability to positively add to the development of the school’s atmosphere
Is involved in leadership activities at the school and/or community level
A demonstrative record of excellent performance at the professional level
A commitment to producing a nurturing atmosphere
Adherence to high moral and ethical standards
To view the Hiawatha nominees LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.