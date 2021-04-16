Three Hiawatha High School graduates matched into residency this year and will be graduating medical school in May.
Paul Stueve matched into Internal Medicine at Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA. Valerie Binns matched into General Surgery at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita in Wichita and Brynn Wright matched into Family Medicine at Via Christi Family Medicine Residency in Wichita.
Brynn Wright
Wright graduated from Hiawatha High School in 2013. Her undergrad degree was Biology at Kansas State, where she graduated in 2017. She participated in the KU Med Scholars in Rural Health program her junior and senior year of college. This is an early acceptance program for students planning to practice primary care in Kansas after residency. The program requires students to write case reports, do a community project and shadow 200 hours in their hometown with a mentor prior to starting medical school. Wright shadowed Dr. Julie Rosa’.
Wright said Family Medicine residency is three years and she will be training to do full-scope Family Medicine, with OB and C-sections. Her plan is to practice in rural Kansas after graduating residency – potentially right back in her hometown. She is the daughter of John and Michelle Wright.
Paul Stueve
Paul Stueve graduated from Hiawatha High School in 2011. His undergraduate degree was Athletic Training at Washburn University in Topeka where he was in the Army ROTC program. Stueve graduated in 2016 and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. That same year, he married his wife, Kiley, worked as an athletic trainer in an orthopedic surgeon clinic for a year while also serving as the platoon leader of a ground ambulance company out of Olathe.
Stueve said he was accepted into medical school and was accepted for the Army Health Professions Scholarship Program which guarantees a commission onto Active Duty as a Physician.
During medical school, he and his wife had two children, Brooklynn and Brayden. Upon graduation he will be a captain and will complete a 3 year Internal Medicine Residency at Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga. His hope is to complete a Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship and work in State-Side and Deployment Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
Paul is the son of Tony and Barb Stueve.
Valerie Binns
Valerie Binns is a 2012 graduate of Hiawatha High, and attended K-State after high school where she received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. After graduating from K-State, she attended medical school at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita.
Binns will be graduating from medical school next month and will be starting her training in General Surgery at KU School of Medicine-Wichita this summer.
Binns said that although her plans could change during the next five years of training, she currently anticipates entering general surgery practice after completing residency.
She is the daughter of Calvin and Jeanie Binns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.