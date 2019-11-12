Kyle Olson with Thrivent Financial has announced the opening of his new office.
Thrivent Financial has moved from 120 N. 6th St. to 523 Oregon St. His wife Sarah will continue to operate Horizon Mental Health from their 6th St. location.
Thrivent's new office spent the first part of the 20th century as the Brown County Creamery and then a slaughter house. It was later McQueen's TV repair until it was purchased by Micah and Cindy Bicker where Cindy used it as an art studio. Carl Mueller later purchased the building and leased it to Kex Rx until it was purchased by the Olsons. Following an extensive renovation, the building boasts and old-meets-new motif featuring the original freight elevator, flooring, and historic pictures from Hiawatha's proud past.
Thrivent is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Passersby are welcome to stop in for a tour.
In addition to the move, Olson is happy to announce growth on his team. Meghann Stirton (Johnson) has joined Thrivent as the office manager. Lori Henry continues to serve as the marketing and fraternal benefits coordinator.
Olson is a registered representative with Thrivent Financial’s Kansas/Missouri/Illinois Regional Financial Office and offers comprehensive financial strategies, personal customer service and a wide range of financial products to Christians who want to be wise with money and live generously.
Contact Thrivent Financial at (785) 740-4648 for more information.
