Our schools have been stretched to the limit, often times forcing teachers to purchase things out of their own pockets. Thrivent invites the community to join in this cause through Dec. 15 in efforts to collect several much-needed items, in support of Hiawatha USD 415.
Items may be dropped off at Thrivent Financial, 523 Oregon St., Hiawatha, anytime between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, residents are invited drop off your items and have some socially distanced fun by taking a spin of the KNZA Prize Wheel!
All school supplies are welcome, but of greatest need are:
• 12x8 plastic totes
• Individually wrapped packages of snacks (animal crackers, goldfish, etc.)
• Zippered 3-ring binders with or without shoulder straps
• Acer Chromebook 13 chargers and black laptop bags with shoulder straps
• Apple iPad 6th Generation, 9.7” chargers and cases (cases need to be durable and in the colors of green, black, orange, and red)
• Non-perishable food
For information on more ways to help make a difference, call (785) 740-4648.
