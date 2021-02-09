Tice Health Mart in Hiawatha was chosen as the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's February Member of the Month.
Fellow businesses and Chamber members nominate other businesses on a monthly basis for this honor.
Tice Health Mart, located at 618 Oregon St., Hiawatha, is locally owned and operated by Leland and Debbie Hansen since 1992.
Its place in history, not only as a drugstore/pharmacy, but as a prominent structure on Hiawatha's main street goes back over a century.
The Hansens shared that in 1896, Eicholtz and McFadden Drug operated s the first drugstore at this location and the building has continued to house a drugstore/pharmacy ever since.
In 1943, Eicholtz's son-in-law B.E. Spalding purchased the business from him and it became Spalding Rexall. In 1957, Harold and Charles Tice purchased the drugstore from the Spaldings and renamed it Tice Rexall Drug and together with their families ran the business.
The Hansens said that incidentally, Chuck Tice (as he was better known around town) was a charter member of the Hiawatha Chamber of Commerce.
In 1970, Leland said he entered the picture. He did his internship with Harold and Chuck and after graduating from college in 1971, Leland started his career at this location with them.
In 1978, Leland left Tice's to start the pharmacy at the Hiawatha Community Hospital. In 1992, Chuck Tice decided to retire and sell the drugstore. At the same time, after practicing hospital pharmacy for 14 years, Leland said he was ready to return to the retail pharmacy business and Tice Health Mart came to be.
Today,Tice Health Mart carries on that tradition started 125 years ago and remains a full-service pharmacy dedicated to "caring for you and about you since 1992."
In addition to medications, Tice Health Mart offers a full line of safety devices for the home, diabetic supplies, breathing supplies, walkers, wheelchairs and more - as well as some home decor and gift items.
Tice Health Mart serves as the drop off point for dry cleaning and provides office space for a hearing aid business.
"Our friendly staff of Lori, Reid, Shelby, Jenalee and Mary are here to help you with any of your pharmacy needs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.