Tickets are now on sale for the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation event date With Dad.
This year's event - set for Saturday, Feb. 26 - will be an 80s father/daughter glow party theme with two time slots offered — 4-5:15 p.m. or 6:30-7:45 p.m.
There is a cost for each Dad and his date and tickets are currently on sale at the HP&R office at the Fisher Community Center. There will be an evening of dancing, photo booth fun, refreshments and glowing memories to last a lifetime. Father figures and daughters of all ages are welcome. Dress in your 80s best.
Contact the HP&R for more information about tickets at 742-7176.
