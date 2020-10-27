The General Election is just around the corner and county officials are busy preparing for the 2020 election.
The Brown County Clerk’s office confirmed that the close of voter registration was Tuesday, Oct. 13. Early voting also started Oct. 14 and was available at several locations throughout the county in addition to the courthouse until noon on Monday, Nov. 2. The deadline to apply for an Advance Ballot by mail was Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Voters who have applied for ballots by mail must have their return ballots post marked on or before election day and received in the County Clerk’s office no later than Friday, Nov. 6. They may also drop their ballots off in person at the courthouse or any of the polling locations on Election Day. A ballot box has also been installed at Horton City Hall.
Several local, county, state and national elections will be held, including the office of president.
Locally, the City of Hiawatha has three positions open:
Hiawatha City Filings (General Election)
Commissioner of police (four-year term): Dustin Williams (R) has filed for re-election and is being challenged by L. Evans Woehlecke (R).
Commissioner of streets and parks (four-year term): Becky Shamburg (D) has filed for re-election and is being challenged by Paul Mendez (D) and Nicholas Blevins (R).
Commissioner of Utilities (four-year term): Toni J. Hull (D) has filed for re-election and is being challenged by Brian Shefferd (R).
Brown County
District Judge District 22, Div 2 (four-year term) — incumbent John Weingart (R) has refiled and is running unopposed.
County Commission: Commissioner Dwight Kruse lost to challenger William Pollock in the primary for the District 3 Commission seat and Commissioner Keith Olsen did not file for re-election for District 2 Commission. Lamar Shoemaker is the only candidate running for Olsen’s seat.
Brown County Clerk (four-year term): Dawn Boyles (R) has filed for the position currently held by Melissa Gormley, who initially filed for re-election, but withdrew. Boyles is running unopposed.
Brown County Treasurer (four-year term): Betty (BJ) Spiker (R) beat Anne Olson (R) in the primary election and is running unopposed in the General Election.
Brown County Register of Deeds (four-year term): Nellie Brockhoff (R) filed for re-election and is running unopposed.
Brown County Attorney (four-year term): Kevin Hill (R) has filed for re-election and is running unopposed.
Brown County Sheriff (four-year term): John D. Merchant Sr. (R) beat challenger Dennis Entrikin (R) in the primary and does not have a Democrat challenger in the General Election.
Other elections:
For the U.S. House 2nd District: Michelle De LaIsla (D), Robert Garrad (L) and Jake LaTurner (R) are all vying for the position.
Senate 1st District: Kirk Miller (D) is challenging incumbent Dennis Pyle (R).
Representative 62nd District: incumbent Randy Garber (R) is running unopposed.
U.S. Senate: Barbara Bollier (D), Jason Buckley (L) and Roger Marshall (R) are vying for the position.
U.S. President: incumbent Trump and Pence (R), Jorgensen and Cohon (L) and Biden and Harris (D) are vying for the position.
Township and other court positions will also be on the ballot.
