Locals showed up in droves on Saturday afternoon to Muscotah’s Joe Tinker Day celebration, which the town hosts each year on Tinker’s birthday in July.
The main event, as it is every other year, was an old-time baseball game in honor of the event’s namesake, Hall of Fame baseball player Joe Tinker.
The Topeka Westerns Vintage Baseball Club returned for another Tinker Day celebration, and were joined for the first time by the North Texas Cattleman. The teams engaged in a contest of 1860s-rules baseball, played without gloves, with outs caught on the bounce, hands down in place of outs and tallies instead of runs. Local citizens were invited to join the teams on the field for an early practice, as well as for the game.
Considered the town’s most famous son, Joe Tinker was a Muscotah native who played professional baseball from 1902 to 1916, and went on to manage several teams later, and worked in baseball for most of the rest of his life. Tinker came to fame to a large part in thanks to the Franklin Pierce Adams poem, “Baseball’s Sad Lexicon,” which bemoaned what other team’s faced in the feared Tinker-to-Evers-to-Chance double play combo, along with second baseman Johnny Evers and first baseman Frank Chance.
Tinker was a two-time World Series champion, as well as a one-time Federal League champion, and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946.
