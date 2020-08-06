The community and local businesses came together for a Shop Local initiative the past two months that was deemed successful.
The initiative was sponsored by the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Heartland Realty.
“I thought it was a great campaign for our businesses and I appreciate everyone’s participation — the businesses and the shoppers,” said Sarah Kleopfer, Chamber Administrator.
The campaign was geared to encourage consumers to purchase goods and services from local businesses from June 1 through July 27 with a drawing every two weeks for $250 in Chamber Bucks for four lucky winners. During this time frame customers who made a purchase at participating businesses received a ticket for every $10 spent.
The winning tickets were required to come from four different businesses.
Participating businesses were: Beaux Cheveux, Bling on the Nails, Branded Beauty, Cindy’s Hair Chair, Deb’s Images, Haw’s Ink, Hiawatha Tire and Lube, Hometown Furniture, I Do Hair, JJ’s Salon, Jr’s Place, Just for You Jewelry & Gifts, Kooser’s General Store, Lottie’s Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Mane Street Salon, McDonalds, Pizza Hut, Rogue Nutrition, Sarah Kathryn’s, Shear Magic, Sonic, Subway, The shirt Shack, Tres Soles, Wright’s Eclectibles.
Last week’s winners — the final ones — of the Shop Local were Peggy Shipman, Shirley Krebs, Peggy Moore and Linda Grimm.
